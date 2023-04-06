Mumbai: In a first, the BMC to get storm water drains cleaned

Invites tenders for 97 km of drains in island city; at least 63 km have been already cleared

The cleaning of the storm water drain at Antop Hill

In an attempt to clean the underground or storm water drains for the first time in the island city, the BMC has invited tenders. While 63 km of storm water drains were cleaned between 2019 and 2022, the BMC wants another 97 km to be cleaned to increase the capacity of the drains. This is also being done in an attempt to prevent waterlogging in the monsoon.

“The underground drains were laid during the British era. These are difficult to clean completely. We used to clean only under the manholes and around them. It was not possible to clean the entire drain as there are poisonous gases in it. But the BMC decided to get them cleaned. It started systematic cleaning of 63 km storm water drains in 2019. This clean-up went on till 2022. Now we have invited tenders for cleaning of the remaining 97 km of underground drains. Some years back, while repairing 25 km underground drains, those were also cleaned,” said a BMC official.

According to the tender document, the cost of cleaning 97 km drains is Rs 100 crore. The 63 km drains were cleaned in the first phase at a cost of Rs 57 crore. Explaining how drains were cleaned, the official further said, “Through systematic cleaning, the sludge and waste from closed and underground drains were sucked out with the help of pipes, at the same time, the drains were also cleaned by water jets. The toxic gases were removed with the help of a machine. The cleaned drains were then monitored with the help of CCTV cameras. Proper cleaning will help restore flow capacity of these channels, allowing rapid drainage of rainwater.”

Length of drains to be cleaned in 2nd phase

A ward - 7.55 km

B ward - 11 km

C ward - 4.19 km

D ward - 14.67 km

E ward - 15.28 km

F South ward - 6.72 km

F North - 13.57 km

G South - 12.14 km

G North - 12.55 km