Mumbai: 1,687 trees in Vikhroli under threat of being axed

After court ruling allotting private land for Hi-Speed Rail, civic body announces intention to chop trees on 10-acre plot

The trees are coming in the way of the Mumbai-Ahmedabad High-Speed Rail work at Vikhroli. Representation pic

The Tree Authority of Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has invited suggestions and objections with regard to the proposed felling of 1,687 trees and transplantation of 141 for a high-speed railway project in Vikhroli East. The Tree Authority has appealed to citizens to send suggestions and objections by post or e-mail instead of approaching officials in person.

“We have received a proposal to grant permission for the removal of trees for the National High-Speed Rail Corporation (NHSRC). As per the application, the NHSRC is seeking permission to cut 1,687 trees and transplant 141,” said a Tree Authority official. “Our team has visited to plot and identify trees. We have published a notice seeking suggestions and objections. Then we will submit a report based on them to the state tree authority committee, which will take a final decision,” the official added.

According to the official, after the recent amendment to the Maharashtra (Urban Areas) Protection and Preservation of Trees Act, if more than 200 trees are to be cut, the state tree authority will take the final decision. “People can send suggestions and objections till March 12, 2023,” he said.

According to the notice that was published by BMC’s tree authority, the trees affect Mumbai-Ahmedabad High-Speed Rail (MAHSR) work pertaining to an approach road, stacking yard, tower substation, tunnel shaft construction zone, muck pit, office set-up and batching plants on land bearing CTS numbers 51A and 1A in Vikhroli.

After the Supreme Court rejected the petition of Godrej & Boyce Manufacturing Company Limited seeking a stay of the Bombay High Court order on the acquisition of the 10-acre plot where the trees are located, the NHSRCL took over the land.

The MAHSR, commonly known as the bullet train project, is a 508-km corridor; 156 km of tracks lie in Maharashtra, 4 km in Dadra and Nagar Haveli, and 348 km in Gujarat. Work has proceeded well in other states but saw a sharp slowdown due to land acquisition issues, which have now been resolved. The high-speed train project includes a 21-km tunnel, which includes a seven-kilometre undersea section that crosses Thane Creek.

In December 2022, the NHSRCL received permission from the Bombay High Court to cut around 20,000 mangroves in the city and neighbouring districts of Palghar and Thane for the project. Environmental activist Stalin Dayanand objected strongly to the proposed axing of trees, stating, “Now, the government will kill trees on private land. What message is this government giving to citizens by cutting trees on private property?”

Environment activist Zoru Bhathena, meanwhile, tweeted, “Devil-opment at its best.” He appealed to citizens to file an objection with the superintendent of gardens and the tree officer of the Tree Authority.

Here’s where you can file your objections...

>> Superintendent of gardens and tree officer of the Tree Authority,

>> Humboldt Penguin Building, 2nd Floor Veermata Jijabai Bhosale Botanical Garden, Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar Road, Byculla East, Mumbai-400 027. Telephone no: 23742162

>> Email: sg.gardens@mcgm.gov.in