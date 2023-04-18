Covid-19: Maharashtra logs 949 new cases, six deaths

Breaking News
Updated on: 18 April,2023 06:50 PM IST  |  Mumbai
mid-day online correspondent |

Top

According to the Maharashtra government, Presently, the dominant variant of Covid-19 is Omicron XBB.1.16. A total of 681 cases were found to be infected with this variant. There were four deaths reported among the cases of this variant

Representative image. Pic/Istock

On Tuesday, Maharashtra reported 949 new Covid-19 cases and six deaths, the state health department bulletin said.


The fresh cases took the overall infection tally to 81,57,293, as per the bulletin.



According to the Maharashtra government, Presently, the dominant variant of Covid-19 is Omicron XBB.1.16. A total of 681 cases were found to be infected with this variant. There were four deaths reported among the cases of this variant.


Maharashtra now has a case fatality rate in the state at 1.82 per cent, the bulletin said.

The state currently has 6,118 active cases, the state health department said in the bulletin.

912 patients discharged today 80,02,690 Covid-19 patients discharged after full recovery until April 18; Recovery rate in the state is 98.10 per cent, the bulletin said.

Out of the 15,313 tests done on April 18, 12,321 tests were done in government laboratories, 2,662 in private laboratories and 330 by self-test.

Since January 1, there have been 68 deaths due to Covid-19 in Maharashtra and 73.53 per cent of the deceased were above 60 years. Of the total number of deceased persons, 57 per cent had comorbidity while nine per cent had no comorbidity. The data of 34 percent of patients is still not available with the state health department, the bulletin said.

