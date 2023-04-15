Mumbai reports 266 Covid-19 cases in 24 hours; active tally 1,702

The city now has 1702 active coronavirus infections

Mumbai on Saturday reported 266 new Covid-19 cases taking the overall tally of the infections in the city to 1,160,309, Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation said in a health bulletin.

The city has been witnessing a spike in the coronavirus infections lately. The city now has 1702 active coronavirus infections.

According to data, Mumbai's overall growth rate of cases between April 7 and April 14 was 0.0189 per cent, and the recovery rate stood at 98.2 per cent.

So far, 188,20,634 Covid-19 tests have been conducted in the city, including 1,765 samples taken in the past 24 hours.

The caseload doubling time is 3,551 days, as per civic data.

The BMC had made masks mandatory inside civic-run hospitals since April 10 and had urged senior citizens and those with comorbidities to wear masks amid a rise in cases since the start of the month.