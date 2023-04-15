Breaking News
Mumbai traffic: Vehicular movement to be affected on April 15, check details

Updated on: 15 April,2023 12:32 PM IST  |  Mumbai
mid-day online correspondent |

The city traffic police in a tweet said that the movement will be affected between International Airport - Vileparle - Bandra Worli Sealink - Worli - Haji Ali- Girgaon Chowpatty from 6.30 p.m to 7.30 p.m

Image used for representational purpose.


Mumbai Traffic Police on Friday, March 14, said that vehicular movement in the city will be affected due to what it has described as "pre-planned programme".


The city traffic police in a tweet said that the movement will be affected between International Airport - Vileparle - Bandra Worli Sealink - Worli - Haji Ali- Girgaon Chowpatty from 6.30 p.m to 7.30 p.m.



"Citizens are requested to plan commute accordingly," it said in tweet.

(This is a developing story, shall be updated as and when we receive more information)

