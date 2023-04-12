Ambedkar Jayanti: Mumbai Police issues traffic advisory for motorists, check alternate routes for April 13, 14

In a traffic notification, Mumbai Police said, 132nd Jayanti of Dr. Babasaheb Ambedkar will be observed on 14th April and for his followers in large numbers are expected to visit Chaitya Bhoomi in Dadar. Considering such a huge crowd at Chaitya Bhoomi, vehicle traffic on nearby roads of Chaitya Bhoomi will be affected

Mumbai Traffic Police on Wednesday issued diversions and alternate routes around Dadar area ahead of Dr. Babasaheb Ambedkar Jayanti on April 14.

In a traffic notification, Mumbai Police said, 132nd Jayanti of Bharat Ratna Dr. Babasaheb Ambedkar will be observed on 14th April, 2023 and for that his followers in large numbers are expected to visit Chaitya Bhoomi in Dadar, Mumbai. Considering such a huge crowd at Chaitya Bhoomi, vehicle traffic on nearby roads of Chaitya Bhoomi will be affected. Hence it is necessary to make an order for traffic management from 13th April 2023 at 23:00 hrs, till 24:00 hrs dated 14th April 2023.

The traffic notification was issued by Raj Tilak Roushan, DCP (H.Q. & Central), Traffic, Mumbai.

The Mumbai Traffic Police notification further said, in order to prevent danger, obstructions and inconveniences to the public, the traffic regulation and control shall come into effect from 11.00 hrs. dated 13/04/2023 till24.00 hrs.dated 14/04/2023 on following roads leading towards Chaitya Bhoomi,Shivaji Park, Dadar-

One Way/Roads closed for vehicular traffic-

- S. K. Bole road shall be "One-way" from SiddhiVinayak Junction upto Portugues Church that meansthere shall be "No-Entry '' from Portuguese Church to SiddhiVinayak Junction.

- S.V.S. Road from Siddhi Vinayak Junction to Yes Bank Junction shall be closed for all types of VehicularTraffic (local residents can proceed through Road No 5 i.e. Pandurang Naik Marg).

- Ranade Road shall be closed for all types of vehicular traffic.

- Dnyaneshwar Mandir Road shall be closed for all types of vehicular trafficfrom its junction at S.V.S.Road upto Dadar Chowpatty.

- All heavy vehicles, goods vehicles including tempos (except BEST buses) shall be diverted from Mahim Junction via L. J. Road.

Advisory instructions in case of heavy traffic congestion-

- South bound traffic- For Vehicles from Western Express Highway proceeding towards South Mumbai

Alternate route-

Take a left turn from Kalanagar Junction, and shall proceed through Dharavi T Junction towards Sion Railway Station or through 60 ft. Road Dharavi, Kumbharwada right turn at Sion Hospital, and proceed through Dr. B. A. Road, or they can useBandra-Worli Sea Link via Bandra to proceed towards South Mumbai.

- North bound traffic- Vehicle traffic from Colaba or CSMT through North-bound

Alternate route-

The motorists Shall proceed through P D'mello Road, Barrister Nath Pai Road, Zakaria Bunder Road, R.A.K. Road, Right turn under Matunga Arora Bridge then shall proceed along Sion Hospital or shall use Worli-Bandra Sea Link towards north Mumbai.

- North-bound vehicular traffic coming from Mahalaxmi Railway Station via Dr. E. Moses Road

Alternate route- Shall take a right turn at Rakhangi Chowk and proceed through Senapati Bapat Road for their further journey.

- Eastern express highway towards South Mumbai- Vehicles coming from Eastern express highway towards South Mumbai.

Alternate route- Shall use Wadala Bridge, Barkat Ali Naka, BPT Colony andshall proceed through Eastern freeway for their further journey.

No Parking

- S. Veer Savarkar Road

- Ranade Road

- Keluskar Road (South) and (North)

- Dnyaneshwar Mandir Road

Alternate Parking arrangements will be made at-

- Senapati Bapat Road, Mahim and Dadar

- Kamgar Stadium (Senapati Bapat Road)

- India Bulls Center, Jupiter Mill Compound

- India Bull Finance Center, Elphinstone, Mumbai (PPL).

- Kohinoor Square, Kohinoor Mill Compound, Shivaji Park, Dadar (PPL)

- Five Garden RAK 4 Road.