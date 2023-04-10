Mumbai Police issue preventive orders for the city, here's what is prohibited till April 24

The Mumbai Police's prohibition order exempts certain functions and gatherings

Mumbai Police on Monday issued prohibitory orders for restricting movement and unlawful assembly of five or more persons in anticipation of breach of peace, disturbance to public tranquility and danger to human lives. The order will come into effect from April 10 and will remain in place till April 24 in the city.

An order issued by the Police said that it is "considered expedient" to issue prohibitory order for restricting movement and unlawful assembly of five or more persons for prevention of breach of peace, disturbance to public tranquility and danger to human lives and loss of properties and to prevent any kind of riot or affray in the areas under the control of Commissioner of Police.

The order was issued by DCP, Operations, Mumbai Police, Vishal Thakur. A police official said that it is a routine preventive order, issued at regular intervals by the police.

The order stated for the period commencing from 00.0l hours on April 10 and ending at 24.00 hours on April 24, throughout the city of Brihanmumbai, any assembly of five or more persons, any procession of any persons, any use of loudspeakers, amplifying instruments, musical band and bursting of crackers in any procession by the assembly is prohibited.

However, the prohibition order exempts marriage ceremony and matrimonial functions, funeral assemblies and procession on way to crematoriums, burial places, statutory meeting of companies, clubs, co-operative societies, other societies and associations.

The order also exempts social gathering and meeting of clubs, co-operative societies, other societies and associations to transact their normal business; assemblies in or around cinema houses, theatres or any place of public amusement for the purpose of watching films, dramas or performances as the case may be.

It further exempts assemblies in or around courts of law and offices of the government and local bodies in discharge of governmental or semi-governmental functions.

“Assemblies in or around schools, colleges and other educational institutions for academic purposes. Assemblies in factories, shops, and establishments for normal trade, business and callings such other assemblies and the processions as may be permitted by Zonal Deputy Commissioners of Police, Brihanmumbai and their supervisory officers.”

The order further said, notwithstanding the expiration of this order after the period any investigation or legal proceeding may be instituted, continued or enforced. “Any penalty, forfeiture of punishments incurred in respect of any contravention of this order may be imposed as if this order had not expired.”