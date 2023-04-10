Mumbai: Girl jumps to death in Malad after parents allegedly snatch mobile phone

The deceased escaped from the house before reaching Malad Liberty Garden and committed suicide by jumping off from a seven-floor apartment terrace on Saturday evening

Representative Image. Pic/iStock

A 15-year-old girl from Malvani allegedly committed suicide by jumping off a building in Malad in Mumbai allegedly after her family snatched mobile phone from her as “she would spend most of her time on social media”.

This was her second attempt at suicide. She had attempted to slit her wrist a few days ago, the officer said.

The deceased lived in Malvani with her parents and three sisters. Her father works at a money transfer shop. “As we received the information, we rushed to the spot and rushed the girl to Dr. Babasaheb Shatabadi Hospital. The doctors declared her brought dead,” the officer said.

The police after identifying the girl called her parents for questioning during which it was revealed that the girl was suffering from “depression”. She was a class 9 students in a convent school in Malad.

“She would spend most of her time on social media instead of studying due to which her parents used to scold her and they used to snatch her phone.

“On the day of the incident, the same thing happened” another police officer said.

He said that an ADR has been registered to conduct the post mortem of the deceased and hand it over to her parent's. Further investigation in to the incident is underway, he said.