Mumbai: Amid Covid surge, BMC makes masks mandatory in hospitals from Tuesday

The Covid-19 virus infection has surged once again in various parts of the country and the number of patients has also increased in the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation limits in the past few days, a statement released by the civic body said

Representative Image. Pic/iStock

Amid a surge in Covid-19 cases, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation on Tuesday held a review meeting under the chairmanship of Municipal Commissioner and Administrator Iqbal Singh Chahal. The meeting, as a precautionary measure, said all senior citizens above 60 years of age should wear masks. It also made masks mandatory for all employees, patients, and visitors in municipal hospitals.

The commissioner reviewed all aspects of Covid preparedness including Covid tests, Ward War Rooms, availability of oxygen and medicines, and Covid preparedness in private hospitals, a BMC press release said.

“The infectious disease of Covid-19 virus has once again on rise in various states of the country, and the number of patients has also increased in Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation area in the past few days. According to the Union Ministry of Health, there is a possibility of an increase in the number of Covid patients in the month of May. Owing to this, all the hospitals of BMC, as well as all the private hospitals, should also be equipped for the treatment of Covid, appealed Chahal said.

“Although it is not mandatory, particularly senior citizens above 60 years of age should wear masks as a precautionary measure while walking in crowded places. Also, it will be mandatory for all the employees, patients, and visitors to wear masks in all BMC hospitals,” he said.

Chahal stated that as per the Government of India's Health Department's prediction of an increase in the number of Covid patients, it is advised to the entire health system to stay prepared to deal with increasing Covid cases. “Although not mandatory, some guidelines are to be issued as a precautionary measure. According to the medical prediction, the number of patients exposed to Covid infection is expected to increase in the coming month of May. Therefore, while stating that it is necessary to keep hospital beds ready at BMC as well as private hospitals, he has also given various instructions.”

The instructions given by Municipal Commissioner are:

Purchase of Medicines etc. - The Central Purchase Department should review the availability of gloves, masks, PPE kits, as well as the stock of medicines and other medical equipment required by all the hospitals of BMC and commence the purchasing process, if required. It should be ensured that there will be no shortage of any medical requirement. Covid Tests - Early detection of Covid patients can prevent the spread of infection. Owing to this, the number of Covid tests should be increased to result in easy treatment. While increasing the number of tests, Additional Commissioner Dr. Sanjiv Kumar should hold a meeting of private medical laboratory operators as soon as possible. Medical Oxygen – As the number of Covid patients increases, the need for intensive care may also increase. Considering this, it is important for all the hospitals to examine and audit their medical oxygen plants to ensure that they are functioning well and there is a balance between the demand and supply of oxygen, at any given point of time. Ward War Rooms – All Ward War Rooms, which have played a vital role in patient management during previous waves of Covid, should be urgently reviewed to ensure that they are functional with all the necessary manpower and machinery to deal with any situation. The responsibility of the Ward War Room will be important in providing an immediate response to citizens during the Covid spike. It is important to note that Covid awareness is crucial in reducing the number of Covid patients. Owing to this, public awareness should be emphasized. With the increasing number of Covid patients, senior citizens above 60 years of age are more at risk. Therefore, it is recommended that all senior citizens above 60 years of age in the BMC area, as well as citizens with co-morbidities, should consistently use masks for safety. Although wearing a mask is not mandatory, it is important to take precautions. Masks should be used in public and crowded places. A advisory in this regard will be issued by the health department at the earliest. Considering public contact, all employees of the BMC should also use masks, even if it's not mandatory. Visitors to municipal offices should also be politely requested to wear masks. Giving utmost priority to safety, masks are being made mandatory for all employees, patients, and visitors in all BMC hospitals. A notice in this regard will be issued by the health department immediately. Municipal hospitals and private hospitals in Mumbai should conduct mock drills as part of Covid preparedness, in accordance with Government of India’s guidelines. All private hospitals in Mumbai should equip their entire system for the treatment of Covid patients, considering the increasing number of patients, and ensure that there is no shortage. Patients undergoing surgery should be tested for Covid in all hospitals. If such a patient is found to be infected with Covid and the surgery is not an emergency, then the surgery should be postponed. Keeping in view the Covid-infected as well as asymptomatic patients, Health Department should re-issue guidelines regarding home isolation of Covid-19 patients. It should be ensured that medicines and related medical equipment are available at HinduHrudayamrat Balasaheb Thackeray Aapla Dawakhanas (HBT Clinics). The Assistant Commissioners of the concerned ward should also review stock of medicines and availability of manpower in HBT Clinics. Pre-monsoon works like desilting, road repairs, etc., should be completed before the onset of the monsoon. For this, all the concerned Joint Commissioners, Deputy Commissioners, Assistant Commissioners, Heads of Departments should review the work and ensure its timely implementation. Coordination officers should be appointed at the ward office level for the organization of Matrashakti Mahila Melava through the Department of Women and Child Welfare. The Additional Municipal Commissioner (Projects) and Deputy Commissioner (Infrastructure) should regularly review pre-monsoon works, including the concretization of roads. The Additional Municipal Commissioner (City) should review the appointment of Shwachhtadoots and the construction of new public toilets.