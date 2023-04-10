Breaking News
Mumbai: CM Eknath Shinde steps in to halt ‘dadagiri’ of housing society committee
Stress and heart attack quietly killing Mumbai’s policemen
BMC is back to its favourite pastime—re-digging up Mumbai!
Mumbai: Woman booking hospital appointment online loses Rs 18 lakh
Mumbai: Work on undersea tunnel for bullet train to start soon
shot-button

Get Your Mid-Day Gold Yearly Subscription now at Rs 899 Rs 499!

Home > Mumbai > Mumbai News > Article > Covid 19 surge Maharashtra holds mock drills in state run hospitals

Covid-19 surge: Maharashtra holds mock drills in state-run hospitals

Updated on: 10 April,2023 05:06 PM IST  |  Mumbai
PTI |

Top

The mock drills, which will also continue on Tuesday, were being conducted after the Union government recently asked states to review the preparedness of the health infrastructure amid a rise in Covid-19 cases across the country over the past few days

Covid-19 surge: Maharashtra holds mock drills in state-run hospitals

Representative Image. Pic/iStock


Mock drills to assess the Covid preparedness of government-run hospitals across Maharashtra were carried out on Monday, officials said here.


The mock drills, which will also continue on Tuesday, were being conducted after the Union government recently asked states to review the preparedness of the health infrastructure amid a rise in Covid-19 cases across the country over the past few days.



At Mumbai's JJ Hospital, among the biggest medical facilities in the state, one mock drill was held at the OPD and another in the wards, during which medicine stock, X-ray machinery, oxygen supply and personnel deployment etc were checked, an official said.


Incidentally, at Covid-19 review meeting chaired by Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya on April 7, it was observed that Maharashtra was among the three states with 10 or more districts having positivity rate (cases per 100 tests) of more than 10 per cent.

On April 7, the addition to the tally was 926, the highest for the state in 2023.

Also read: Mumbai man duped of Rs 5 lakh by cyber fraudster posing as 'former first lady of Afghanistan'

As on Sunday, Maharashtra's tally is 81,49,929 and the death toll stands at 1,48,459.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever.

Do you think there has been a recent rise in cold-blooded murders?
mumbai mumbai news maharashtra Covid 19 Coronavirus health minister news PTI

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK