Mumbai local train commuters fume after services hit due to technical snag near Borivali

Mumbai local train commuters fume after services hit due to technical snag near Borivali

Updated on: 12 April,2023 12:47 PM IST  |  Mumbai
Rajendra B. Aklekar | rajendra.aklekar@mid-day.com

Commuters in stranded trains, including premium AC trains, complained that there was no information on the speakers inside the train and they were confused

Mumbai local train commuters fume after services hit due to technical snag near Borivali

Pic/Nimesh Dave


Suburban services on Western Railway were disrupted on Wednesday morning after overhead wires snapped between Dahisar and Borivali leading to the detention of trains.


One of the trains that were affected was an AC local. Commuters in stranded trains, including premium AC trains, complained that there was no information on the speakers inside the train and they were confused. 



Also Read: Mumbai: Overhead wire snaps between Dahisar and Borivali, local train services affected


"We are stuck in between Borivali-Dahisar for 30 minutes. AC was also not working no update on it we can't catch any other train from here as it is stopped in a remote area. Worst management we are paying a huge amount for tickets. AC local 9.23 from Virar," commuter Shashi Sharma stranded in the train said.

Another commuter Aditya Dwivedi said it has become very hot and suffocating inside the train.

"Overhead wire snapped at 10.02 am between Dahisar and Borivali. Three trains are held up. Others being diverted," a WR spokesperson said.

