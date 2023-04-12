Mumbai: Overhead wire snaps between Dahisar and Borivali, local train services affected

The OHE snapped at 10.02 am between Dahisar and Borivali

Pic/Nimesh Dave

Local train services were affected after an over-head electric (OHE) wire reportedly snapped between Dahisar and Borivali on Wednesday morning.

According to Western Railway (WR), three trains were held up and others diverted after an over head wire snapped between Dahisar and Borivali on the Western Railway route at 10:02 am.

"Three trains are held up due it and other trains are being diverted," said Sumit Thakur, CPRO of Western Railway.

Thakur further said that the restoration work is underway.

