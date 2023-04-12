How to beat Mumbai Traffic? Take cue from Hema Malini's metro diaries

Even our celebrities are also recently seen ditching their luxury cars over public transportation especially metro. On Tuesday, actor-turned-politician Hema Malini was spotted travelling in the Mumbai Metro

Picture Courtesy/Hema Malini's Twitter account

With Mumbai reeling under heavy traffic, commuters have been seen opting for metro to travel to avoid being stranded at a place for hours.

Taking to social media, she gave a glimpse of her metro diaries. She mentioned that it took two hours for her to reach Dahisar, a suburb of Mumbai, by car. So, she decided to take the metro instead and reached the destination on time.

I must share with all of you my unique, wonderful experience.Drove 2 hours to reach Dahisar by car, so tiring! In the eve decided I would try the metro, and OMG! What a joy it was!True, we went thro tough times during the constr, but worth it! Clean, fast & ws in Juhu in 1/2 hrð pic.twitter.com/2OZPMtORCu — Hema Malini (@dreamgirlhema) April 11, 2023

" I must share with all of you my unique, wonderful experience.Drove 2 hours to reach Dahisar by car, so tiring! In the eve decided I would try the metro, and OMG! What a joy it was!True, we went thro tough times during the constr, but worth it! Clean, fast & ws in Juhu in 1/2 hr," she wrote.

See how fans got excited to see Hema Malini in the metro.

After my metro experience, decided to go by auto from DN Nagar to Juhu & that too was fulfilled. Landed by auto at my house & the dazed security could not believe their eyes! All in all, a wonderful, pleasurable experience for me!

In the metro with the publicð pic.twitter.com/Whr7mOIRM8 — Hema Malini (@dreamgirlhema) April 11, 2023

On the very same day Hema Malini also travelled in an auto-rickshaw.

This is the video I shot from inside the autoð Enjoyed myself thoroughly! pic.twitter.com/ZGWR52wAGQ — Hema Malini (@dreamgirlhema) April 11, 2023

Talking about the rickshaw ride, she wrote, "After my metro experience, decided to go by auto from DN Nagar to Juhu & that too was fulfilled. Landed by auto at my house & the dazed security could not believe their eyes! All in all, a wonderful, pleasurable experience for me!"

Besides Hema Malini, actress Nushrratt Bharuccha was seen enjoying the metro ride recently.

