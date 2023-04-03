Breaking News
Nushrratt Bharuccha wraps her next drama-thriller 'Akelli'

Updated on: 03 April,2023 09:19 AM IST  |  Mumbai
ANI |

The film is shot in Iraq and revolves around how a person realizes her own capabilities in adverse situations like being trapped in the desert land

Nushrratt Bharuccha wraps her next drama-thriller 'Akelli'

Nushrratt Bharuccha. Pic/Yogen Shah


The shooting for actor Nushrratt Bharuccha starrer drama-thriller film 'Akelli' has come to an end.


The actor on Sunday took to her Instagram and shared a picture on her stories which she captioned, "It's a wrap."



In the picture, she could be seen posing behind a three-tier cake in a pink shirt.


The film is shot in Iraq and revolves around how a person realizes her own capabilities in adverse situations like being trapped in the desert land.

'Akelli' is helmed by Pranay Meshram, who has worked as an associate director for various projects and will debutant as a director with this film.

The film is produced by Dashami Studioz' Nitin Vaidya, Ninad Vaidya, Aparna Padgaonkar along with Vicky Sidana & Shashant Shah.

Speaking about the film, the producer and founder of Dashami Studioz, Nitin Vaidya earlier shared, "We are thrilled to announce Akelli starting Nushrratt Bharuccha. Her character in this film symbolizes a lone woman's battle against all odds. The film's subject is very different and as a story teller Pranay has visualized each and every bit so well that his conviction made us want to back this movie."

The official release date of the film is still awaited.

Meanwhile, Nushrratt was recently seen in a family entertainer film 'Selfiee' alongside Akshay Kumar, Emraan Hashmi, and Diana Penty.

Helmed by Raj Mehta, the film failed to impress the audience at the box office.

She will also be seen in an upcoming horror flick 'Chhorii 2' alongside Soha Ali Khan.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever

