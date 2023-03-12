Breaking News
TJMM: Nushrratt Bharuccha's surprise cameo leaves the crowd cheering

Updated on: 12 March,2023 03:28 PM IST  |  Mumbai
mid-day online correspondent |

Netizens want Nushrratt Bharuccha and Ranbir Kapoor to do a film together after the former's cameo in 'Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar'

TJMM: Nushrratt Bharuccha's surprise cameo leaves the crowd cheering

Still from movie Tu Jhoothi Main Makkar


Nushrratt Bharuccha was seen in short cameo in the film 'Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar' that has left her fans hooting and cheering in the cinema halls on her presence. As the film has been released in the theaters, Nushrratt making a special appearance in the film is nothing less than a treat for her fans.


Having seen Nushrratt in full 'Pyaar Ka Punchnama' vibe was really loved by the audience and they couldn't stop raving about her looks. Also, it was refreshing to see Nushrratt stepping into that character and we hope to see her doing more roles like such in the future.



Netizens also can't stop hooting and are very excited to see Nushrratt and Ranbir sharing the screen together and they have been now waiting to see them doing a full-fledged role, we hope that happens soon as the pairing looks really good on the screen.


Also Read: 'Pyaar Ka Punchnama' cast Kartik Aaryan, Sunny Singh, Nushrratt Bharuccha reunite at Abhishek-Shivaleeka's reception

Nushrratt's cameo has started a distinct chatter on social media with fans writing about her and expressing their excitement to witness her on the screen in the film. 

Tu Jhoothi Main Makkar, starring Ranbir Kapoor and Shraddha Kapoor, is a 2023 Indian Hindi-language romantic comedy film directed by Luv Ranjan and written by Rahul Mody and Luv Ranjan. It is produced by Luv Films and T-Series Films. Anubhav Singh Bassi, Dimple Kapadia, and Boney Kapoor also appear in the film.

Meanwhile, on the work front, the actress was recently seen in Selfiee along with Akshay Kumar and Emraan Hashmi and will soon be seen in films like Chhorii 2, Akelli among many unannounced.

 

