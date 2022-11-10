Mumbai Police ban flying of drones, other objects for 30 days; 10 facts to know about the prohibition

The order was issued by DCP (Operations) Sanjay Latkar. An official said, it was a routine order
The Mumbai Police on Thursday banned the flying of drones and other devices in the city for one month.
In an order issued by the Mumbai Police the flying of drones, remote controlled, micro-light aircrafts, para-gliders, para motors, hang gliders, etc. till December 12, the police said.
Here are 10 facts to know about the prohibition order
- According to the order, anti-social elements might use drones and other flying objects endangering the life of the public at large, destroy public property and cause disturbance to the law and order situation in the Brihanmumbai Police Commissionerate area.
- The order was issued by DCP (Operations) Sanjay Latkar. An official said, it was a routine order.
- It said that the activities of such elements across the Brihanmumbai Police Commissionerate are needed to be prevented since there could be probable sabotages through such drones, remote-controlled micro-light aircrafts, para-gliders for which some preventive and proactive measures are needed to be taken to prevent the same.
- The order says, it has become necessary that certain restrictions should be put on.
- 'No flying activities' of drones, remote-controlled micro-light aircrafts, para-gliders, para motors, hang gliders, hot air balloons, private helicopters, etc. shall be allowed in the jurisdiction of Brihanmumbai Police Commissionerate, the order said.
- The prohibition is for the period of the next 30 days i.e. from November 13 to December 12.
- It said, the order shall remain in force with effect 12.01 am of November 13 to December 12 unless withdrawn earlier.
- The order period covers the anniversary of the Mumbai terror attacks on November 26, 2008.
- There are exceptions for aerial surveillance by Mumbai Police or by specific permission in writing by the Deputy Commissioner of Police (Operations), Mumbai.
- Any person contravening this order shall be punishable under Section 183 of the Indian Penal Code, 1860.