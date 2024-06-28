The total value of the seized pressure horns and bike silencers is estimated to be around Rs 33,31,000, the police said

The officials of the Mumbai Traffic Police while destroying bike silencers on Friday. Pic/Mumbai Police sources

Listen to this article Mumbai Police destroys thousands of aftermarket silencers and pressure horns seized during special drive x 00:00

Mumbai Police on Friday destroyed over 2000 aftermarket bike silencers and more than 8,200 pressure horns that were seized by the traffic police officials during a special drive in the city.

An official said that the Mumbai Traffic Police have taken significant steps towards curbing noise and air pollution in weeks long special drive on the city roads. The police officials confiscated and dismantled modified bike silencers and pressure horns.

ADVERTISEMENT

"During the special drive, the police officials took action against 11,636 vehicles and seized illegal silencers and pressure horns that create noise and air pollution in Mumbai, a police official said on Friday.

He said that the action was aimed at reducing both noise and air pollution in the city and the special drive was conducted between May 21 and June 11 during which a total of 11,636 riders and drivers have faced law enforcement action.

Joint Commissioner of Police, Traffic, Mumbai, Anil Kumbhare monitored the entire special drive and had ordered strict action against those illegally installing pressure horns and modified silencers on vehicles which create disturbing noise, an official said.

He stated that the action will continue against such noisy silencers and pressure horns.

During the special drive, the Mumbai Traffic Police took action under the Motor Vehicle Act against 2,005 vehicles using modified silencers, the police said in an official statement.

"At least 8,268 vehicles using pressure horns also faced the law and the horns making loud sounds were also seized. The officials also took action under Section 194 (F) against the violators. Action against as many as 127 vehicles was also taken under the Motor Vehicle Act and CMVR 119 (2)," the official said.

The total value of the seized pressure horns and bike silencers is estimated to be around Rs 33,31,000, the police said.

The official further added that it was found that some of the aftermarket silencers contains a mechanical part that cleans the smoke emitted from the engine and reduces noise. But, by modifying these silencers, some of the bike riders or vehicle drivers remove the mechanical part to get a loud sound in their vehicle that disturb others by creating noise pollution and also increases chances of air pollution.

The Mumbai Traffic Police on Friday arranged for a road roller and destroyed around 2,005 modified silencers that were seized during the special drive, the official added.