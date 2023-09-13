Mumbai Police intensifies campaign against drugs, 328 suspects examined

In a special operation by the Mumbai Police on Tuesday, multiple actions were taken in Mumbai under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act

The motive is to effectively prevent the drug trafficking, drugs sale in Mumbai In the special operation conducted on Tuesday, multiple actions were taken As many as 328 people were examined and seven suspects were arrested

In an unwavering commitment to rid the city of the drug menace, Mumbai Police on Tuesday ran a special drive against drug peddling and drug abuse, the police said.

Mumbai Police Commissioner Vivek Phansalkar, Special Commissioner of Police Deven Bharti, and Joint Commissioner of Police Satyanarayan Chaudhary have spearheaded a special campaign effective across all five regions of Mumbai Police, an official said.

The concerted effort involves the Divisional Additional Commissioner of Police, 13 Zonal Deputy Commissioners of Police, and all Divisional Assistant Police Commissioners and other police officials of the city. It brings together the collective force of police officers, including senior police inspectors from all police stations, the official added.

The motive is to effectively prevent the drug trafficking, drugs sale, and trade of narcotics, the official added.

In the special operation conducted on Tuesday, multiple actions were taken under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act, he said.

During the special drive that went on for 24 hours, as many as 328 people were examined and seven suspects were arrested, the police said.

The police registered four cases, in two cases mephedrone was seized, in one case cocaine and mepherdrone was seized and in one case ganja was seized by the police, the police said on Wednesday.

"On September 12, four cases were registered by the police. In one case, a foreign national was nabbed with cocaine and mephedrone also called as MD. He was nabbed from Malwani area of Mumbai. In another cases in Deonar and Dharavi, MD was seized by the police," an official said.

Meanwhile, in a major operation against drugs, the Unit 9 of the Mumbai crime branch on Wednesday arrested two suspected drug dealers and recovered huge quantity of MD drugs from them, the seizure exceeds over Rs 4 crore in the international market, the police said.

An official said, the unit 9 of the Mumbai crime branch had got information regarding two suspected drug peddlers in Andheri area of Mumbai.

From one of the suspect MD weighing around 1016 grams valuing around Rs 2 crore 3 lakh in the international market was seized by the police and from another suspect 1017 grams of MD was seized valuing around same amount in the international market. Both suspects, aged around 26 years old were arrested by the police.