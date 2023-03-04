Mumbai police issue advisory, share preventive guidelines against rising KYC frauds

In the advisory, Mumbai Police said that the fraudsters send links to the customers stating that their bank account has been blocked or suspended due incomplete KYC or PAN card details

Mumbai Police on Saturday issued an advisory while sharing preventive guidelines against the rising online KYC frauds in the city.

Police said that recently fake SMS's have been going viral in the name of banks asking ‘customers’ to update KYC or PAN card details. The fraudsters send links to the customers stating that their bank account has been blocked or suspended due incomplete KYC or PAN card details.

Such types of frauds have increased recently, therefore, citizens are alerted not to fall prey to such frauds and not to click on any such fake links provided by the fraudsters in the name bank, police said.

The advisory was issued by Dr. Balsingh Rajput, DCP, Cyber Crime, Mumbai Police.

In the advisory, police explained how the frauds are happening with common people.

Citizens receive a message which reads as:

"Dear customer your XXXX Bank A/C will be suspended Today due to incomplete

KYC immediately update your PAN card Click Here https://XXXXXXXXX "

“Dear XXXXBank User Your XXXX Bank Net. Please click on the link and update your PAN Card no. click here https://X×XXXXXXX Banking will be suspended today.”

Fraudsters send such fake SMS’s with phishing links to the customers stating that their bank account is blocked or disabled due to non-updating of KYC/PAN Card details.

“To update the KYC/PAN, customers are guided to click on the URL links. Once the customer clicks on the URL/link provided by the fraudsters, it will route to fake website in the name of bank and all the confidential details like Customer ID/User ID, Password/ PIN and Mobile Number are asked to be filled in the said fake website.

“As soon as the fraudsters get hold of confidential banking information of the customer, fraudsters steal money from bank accounts of the customers.”

Police also shared the guidelines to follow against such frauds.

“Do not click on unknown, unverified links /Email/SMS and immediately delete such SMS’s, emails sent by unknown senders.

Always visit the official website of your bank, or service provider for customer care contact details. Carefully verify the website details, especially where it requires entering financial credentials.

Don't pay heed to unsolicited KYC update demands, as bank will never share a link with you to update your KYC in an unsolicited manner. Banks and financial institutions also don't ask you to install any third-party apps for the same.

Do not share personal or financial information like Card details, PIN, OTP, Password etc. with anyone or over any link. Bank officials will never ask your confidential banking details.

For KYC updates, visit the nearest branch of the bank or refer to its official website.

Protect your mobile phone with a strong password or biometric authentication.

Think before clicking on a link: Any threatening, or suspicious SMS, email, or social media message that asks you to click on a link to update your KYC. It should be treated with caution and don't click on it.

Also report to the bank where you have an account.”