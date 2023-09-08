Mumbai Police issues preventive orders, check all that is prohibited

It is a routine preventive order which is reviewed and extended on regular intervals, said a Mumbai Police official

Mumbai Police on Friday issued a routine preventive order for the city. The order that comes into effect from September 9 will remain in place till Octorber 8, the police said in the order.

The order was issued by Dr. Maheshwar Reddy, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Operations), Mumbai Police.

"Its a routine preventive order which is reviewed and extended on regular intervals," said an official.

The preventive order said, whereas considering necessity for the preservation of public peace and public safety in Mumbai. It is being ordered that the following acts, throughout Mumbai are prohibited for the period from 00.01 hours of 09/09/2023 to 24.00 hours on 08/10/2023."

The list of prohibited acts during the said period, according to the order:

- The Carrying of arms, cudgels, swords, spears, bludgeons, unlicensed guns, knives, sticks or lathis or any other such thing which is capable of being used for causing physical harm (violence), save for such firearms where license has been granted by this authority or where specific permission is sought for carriage of such arms from the competent authority.

- The carrying of any corrosive substance or explosives. The carrying, collection and preparation of stones or other missiles or instruments or means of casting or impelling missiles.

- The exhibition of persons or corpses or figures or effigies thereof.

- The public utterance of cries, singing of songs, playing of music.

- Delivery of harangues, the use of gestures or mimetic representations, and the preparation, exhibition or dissemination of pictures, symbols, placards or any other object or thing which may in the opinion of any police officer posted in Mumbai City, offend against decency or morality or undermine the security of or tend to overthrow the state.

The order further said, "If any person goes armed with any such article or carries any corrosive substance or explosive or missile in contravention of such prohibition, he/she shall be- liable to be disarmed or the corrosive substance or explosive or missile shall be liable to be seized from him/ her by any police officer, and the article, corrosive substance, explosive or missile so seized shall be forfeited to the state government."

"This order will not be applicable to any person being in service or employment of any government or government undertaking required by his superiors or by the nature of his duties, to carry weapons," the order stated.

The order will also not be applicable to Private Security Guards or Gurkhas or Chowkidars etc., employed on watch-n-ward duties carrying lathis admeasuring in length not exceeding 3 1/2 feet, the order said.

It further said, notwithstanding the expiration of this order after the period herein above mentioned-

- Any investigation or legal proceedings may be instituted, continued or enforced.

- Any penalty, forfeiture or punishments incurred in aspect of any contravention of this order may be imposed, as if this order had not expired.