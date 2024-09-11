The Mumbai Police officials examined CCTV footage of the building premises to ascertain details of the incident, an official said

The police officials at the spot on Wednesday. Pic/Anurag Ahire

Listen to this article Mumbai Police launches probe into actor Malaika Arora's father Anil's death, says its suicide x 00:00

Mumbai Police on Wednesday launched a probe into actor Malaika Arora's father Anil's death in Bandra. The Bandra Police conducted a 'panchnama' (inspection) of the spot and have started collecting evidence, an official said.

ADVERTISEMENT

The police officials video recorded the spot inside the building premises in Bandra west, where the body was recovered, as part of the procedure, the official said.

The police also examined CCTV footage of the building premises to ascertain details of the incident, he said.

The postmortem process was underway at a hospital and a postmortem report when available would be studied to ascertain the details of the death, a police official said.

The exact reason behind the incident was not yet known, the official said, adding an investigation was underway.

Actor-model Malaika Arora's stepfather Anil Mehta allegedly committed suicide by jumping from a building in Mumbai on Wednesday morning, a police official said, reported the PTI.

Anil Mehta allegedly jumped off the sixth floor of a building in Bandra area at around 9 am, he said, according to the PTI.

A team of Bandra police rushed to the spot and shifted him to a hospital, where he was declared dead before arrival, he said.

The exact reason behind the incident was not yet known, the official said, adding an investigation was underway.

Meanwhile, a source told PTI, "It's true that Malaika's stepfather passed away this morning. He has not committed suicide, it's an accident. They all are shocked because he had no ailment or anything as such."

"We will be sending you the police panchnama when we receive it. That will be the accurate information for this unfortunate incident," the source said.

Following the information about the incident, Malaika Arora's former husband Arbaaz Khan rushed to the spot and visited the building where the incident took place.

Arbaaz Khan's parents Salim Khan and Salma Khan, brother Sohail Khan, Malaika Arora's son Arhaan Khan, actor Arjun Kapoor and producer Ritesh Sidhwani arrived at the residence of Malaika's mother.

Arbaaz Khan's stepmother Helen, his sister Alvira Agnihotri, Sohail Khan's former wife Seema Sajdeh, and actors Kim Sharma and Shibani Dandekar also visited the Bandra building where the incident took place on Wednesday morning.

(with PTI inputs)