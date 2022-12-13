Breaking News
Mumbai police nab man for allegedly smuggling rare star back turtles worth Rs 3.50 lakh

Updated on: 13 December,2022 01:13 PM IST  |  Mumbai
Samiullah Khan | samiullah.khan@mid-day.com

Police said that they nabbed the accused after receiving a confidential information that a rare tortoise of star back species was coming for sale in the MHB Colony police station limits.

Rare star back turtles.


The MHB police on Tuesday arrested an accused for allegedly smuggling 20 rare star back turtles worth Rs 3,50,000.


The arrested accused has been identified as 33-year-old Nadeem Shaikh. He was caught from Ganpat Patil Nagar by PSI Dr. Deepak Hinde.



Police said that they have received confidential information that a rare turtle of star back species was coming for sale in the MHB Colony police station limits.


“Under the supervision of Senior Police Inspector Sudhir Kudalkar, a team was formed. PSI Dr Deepak Hinde, Police constable Ghodke and Police constable Shirsat made a trap and caught Shaikh from Ganpat Patil Nagar, in front of Galli No. 4, New Link Road, Borivali West,” said an officer.

“A case has been registered under Section 9, 39, 44, 48, 48A, 51 of the Wildlife Protection Act, 1972,” he added.

