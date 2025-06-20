Breaking News
Home > Mumbai > Mumbai Crime News > Article > Days after he went missing Mumbai Police personnel found dead on Ghatkopar skywalk

Days after he went missing, Mumbai Police personnel found dead on Ghatkopar skywalk

Updated on: 20 June,2025 07:59 PM IST  |  Mumbai
Aishwarya Iyer | aishwarya.iyer@mid-day.com

Top

According to officers, the personnel was discovered in an unconscious state around noon on the skywalk near Ghatkopar railway station. He was rushed to Rajawadi Hospital, where doctors declared him dead on arrival

Days after he went missing, Mumbai Police personnel found dead on Ghatkopar skywalk

The Pantnagar police have registered an accidental death report and are continuing their investigation to establish the full circumstances surrounding the death. Representational image.

Days after he went missing, Mumbai Police personnel found dead on Ghatkopar skywalk
A Mumbai Police personnel who had been missing for over a week was found dead on a skywalk in Ghatkopar on Thursday.

According to officers, the personnel was discovered in an unconscious state around noon on the skywalk near Ghatkopar railway station. He was rushed to Rajawadi Hospital in Ghatkopar, where doctors declared him dead on arrival.


Further inquiry revealed that the deceased was attached to the Armed Police Division in Mumbai and had been missing from his residence in Ghatkopar since June 11. The personnel lived with his family in the Jawhar Police Lines Buildings at Saibaba Nagar.


While the exact cause of death is yet to be determined, preliminary information indicates that the officer had a history of alcohol addiction and would frequently leave home for extended periods. The police suspect that excessive alcohol consumption may have contributed to his death, though confirmation is awaited form the post-mortem report.

The Pantnagar Police have registered an accidental death report and are continuing their investigation to establish the full circumstances of the incident.

ghatkopar mumbai news mumbai mumbai police news

