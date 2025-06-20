According to police sources, the complainant, identified as Antejkumar Dayashankar Saroj, a resident of the slum near Hanuman Mandir in Bhimwadi, Wadala East, was targeted while walking in the rain on Wednesday afternoon

Representational Image

Listen to this article Mumbai: 25-year-old’s mobile phone snatched in Wadala; police examine CCTV footage x 00:00

A mobile phone snatching incident was reported on the stretch between Godrej Junction and BPT Hospital Junction in Wadala East, leaving a 25-year-old driver without his phone.

According to police sources, the complainant, identified as Antejkumar Dayashankar Saroj, a resident of the slum near Hanuman Mandir in Bhimwadi, Wadala East, was targeted while walking in the rain on Wednesday afternoon.

Saroj was holding an umbrella in his left hand and speaking to his wife on his mobile phone with his right hand when a white Maruti Suzuki Ertiga approached from behind. A person seated in the front passenger seat leaned out and forcefully snatched the phone before the car sped away.

The Wadala Police have registered a case of theft against two unidentified individuals. CCTV footage from the area is being examined to trace the culprits.