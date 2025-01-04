The police officials scanned several CCTV footage and began to gather clues on a snatching incident that led to the initial arrest of two suspects, an official said

The accused and the recovered phones on Saturday

Mumbai cops raid man's house in Andheri while investigating snatching case, recover 120 mobile phones; 3 held

A team of Mumbai Police officials, investigating a case of phone snatching raided a man's house and recovered as many as 120 mobile phones which are suspected to be either snatched or stolen, a police official said on Saturday.

According to the police, on December 31, 2024, at around 2:50 pm, a victim visited at the Andheri Police Station in western suburbs of the city and reported that while he was walking near Agarkar Chowk on Sahar Road in Andheri East and talking on his mobile, two unidentified men on motorcycle forcibly snatched his phone and fled from the spot.

Following the victim’s complaint, a First Information Report (FIR) was registered and a team of police officials began to investigate the matter.

"The officials scanned through several CCTV footage on the route and began to gather clues on the snatching incident. Through official sources and technical investigation two suspects were identified and their location was traced leading to their arrest," said an official.

The accused were identified as Prasad Sitaram Gurav, 31, and Vikesh Omprakash Upadhyay, 27.

The duo were apprehended in the Malapadongri area of Andheri East, he said, adding that during their interrogations, a name of an another suspect cropped up who was allegedly involved in the crime.

During questioning, the accused revealed that they had sold the stolen mobiles to a man named Ravi Waghela, the official said.

The police then traced Ravi Waghela, 34 to Annawadi near Gundavli Metro Station in Andheri East and his house was raided by a team of investigators and found that he was in possession of 120 stolen mobile phones, valued at Rs 9,18,300, the official said.

Further investigation has revealed that the arrested individuals are also connected to other criminal activities which are currently being investigated.

"One such case was registered at Jogeshwari Police Station," an official said, adding that it was under investigation.

He said that the successful operation was carried out under the guidance of Senior Mumbai Police Officials and the entire operation was closely monitored by Senior Police Inspector Ramesh Bhame and led by Police Inspector Vinod Patil. The investigation team, consisting of Police Sub-Inspector Kishor Parkale, Police Head Constables Pednekar, Survyavanshi, Shinde, Jadhav, Londhe, Kapase, Mhatre, and more, worked on the case to bust the racket.