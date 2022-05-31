Mumbai: Policeman held for accepting Rs 70,000 from man to not register FIR

A team from the Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) on Monday caught assistant police inspector Swapnil Babanrao Masalkar of Khar police station while accepting the bribe amount from the complainant
Representative image. Pic/Istock
A 35-year-old policeman here has been arrested for allegedly accepting a bribe of Rs 70,000 from a man for not registering an FIR against him, police said on Tuesday.
A team from the Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) on Monday caught assistant police inspector Swapnil Babanrao Masalkar of Khar police station while accepting the bribe amount from the complainant, an official said.
The complainant owns a building in the western suburb of Khar, which the civic body had identified as dilapidated and issued notices, he said.