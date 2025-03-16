Mumbai: Pydhonie cops get a clean chit for custodial death

Post-mortem revealed that the man died of “evidence of cellulitis” which is a body infection

In a significant relief for the Pydhonie Police, the post-mortem report of a 45-year-old man who died in custody at the Pydhonie police station has determined that the cause of death was “evidence of cellulitis”—an infection that causes acute infection and inflammation of skin. Initially, when the man died, there were concerns over possible custodial torture or negligence that is still being investigated by the Mumbai Crime Branch.

According to sources, the Crime Branch obtained the post-mortem report, which ruled out any direct physical assault as the cause of death, therefore reducing the likelihood of it being a custodial death.

The incident

On the night of February 14, Mumbai Police received a call that a man had allegedly molested a six-year-old girl. A mob had apprehended the accused and assaulted him before police arrived at the scene.

The officers took the man to the hospital due to his injuries, where he received first aid and was later discharged. Following medical clearance, the accused was then taken to the Pydhonie police station, where he was formally arrested under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act.

On February 15, he was presented before a court, which remanded him to police custody until February 17. His custody was later extended to February 20.

Medical Complications

After the accused complained of uneasiness on February 18, doctors advised the police to admit him to the hospital after examination and recommended surgery for cellulitis. As the man’s condition deteriorated, he was moved to the ICU, where he succumbed to his illness on February 20. The death was classified a custodial death since the man was in police custody at the time prompting standard operating procedure in which the Crime Branch launches an inquiry.

According to the crime branch, there were no signs of police-inflicted injuries on the body; the same has been noticed by the medical experts as well. Doctors also verbally informed the police that the accused had also suffered kidney failure. An officer of the crime branch said, “The hospital’s post-mortem report confirmed that ‘Evidence of Cellulitis’ was the primary cause of death”. However, officials await a detailed forensic analysis, including histopathology and viscera reports, for further clarity on the case.