Mumbai: RBI receives bomb threat email, FIR registered by police

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) in Mumbai on Tuesday received a bomb threat email. The officials of RBI have reported the matter to the Mumbai Police which registered an FIR and have began investigations in the matter, official sources said.

According to sources, the email which was sent to an official email address was first noticed by a security official at RBI on Tuesday. He later informed the senior officials about the matter. The security official then informed the police about the matter which registered an FIR on Tuesday.

The email said, "11 bombs have been planted at 11 locations in Mumbai. The email also demanded the resignation of top RBI official and a union minister citing they are involved in the “biggest scam of India", sources said.

The email said that as many as 11 bombs were been planted at 11 locations in Mumbai including RBI offices and different banks. It said that the blast would take place at 1:30 pm, official sources said.

The email also mentioned three locations where the 'bomb' was planted.

It further said that those involved in the 'scam' must resign from their posts and issue a public statement and disclose the 'scam' in full.

The sender of the email also wrote that the 'scam' must be investigated and those involved in 'scam' must be punished.

"The sender wrote the entire email in caps and threatened that if the demands in the email are not met, the 'bombs' that have been planted will go off," an official source said.

A security check was conducted at the locations mentioned in the email by the police and investigated the matter but nothing suspicious was found at the spots, sources said.

They said that primary investigations suggest the email is a hoax as the date and time mentioned in the email was on Tuesday at around 1:30 pm, however nothing was found from the spot. The police is further investigating.

"An FIR was registered against unknown suspect in the matter and investigations are underway," an official said.

Further details in the matter are underway.

