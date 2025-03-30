The 61-year-old woman was arrested by the police for the alleged crime, an official said

She was held in an FIR registered nine months ago, the Powai police station official said. Representational Pic/File

Listen to this article Senior citizen held by Powai Police in Mumbai for creating fake will to claim deceased husband's property x 00:00

A senior citizen woman was arrested by the Powai Police in Mumbai for allegedly creating a fake will to stake claim to her husband's property, a police official said on Sunday, reported the PTI.

ADVERTISEMENT

The 61-year-old woman was arrested by the police for the alleged crime, the official said.

She was held in an FIR registered nine months ago, the Powai police station official said.

"The woman and her husband were exploring divorce and had financial disputes. After he died in hospital, the woman produced a will with his thumb impression claiming he had left all properties etc to her. This, however, was contested by the man's business partner, who moved court," the official said, according to the PTI.

Verification by the Document Examiner as part of the probe showed the will was made just three days before the man's death, at a time when his health had deteriorated and he was not completely in his senses, the official said, the news agency reported.

"Moreover, the Document Examiner also raised questions on why the will had a thumb impression when the deceased was an educated person. He ruled the will was fake and was created to dispossess all other legal heirs of the man, including his old dependent mother," he said.

The woman was arrested under Indian Penal Code sections for cheating, forgery and other offences and was later released on bail.

14 foreigners arrested in Navi Mumbai for illegal stay in India

Meanwhile, in an another incident, as many as fourteen foreign nationals, including five women, were arrested in Navi Mumbai on Saturday for allegedly living in the country illegally, an official said, reported the PTI.

The foreigners, belonging to the African nations of Nigeria, Ghana and Uganda, were taken into custody from Jahugaon in the Vashi area, he said.

Police have seized Rs 2,03,500 cash from the arrested persons and recovered liquor worth over Rs 90,000 from the place where they were staying, the official said.

He said that police are also on the lookout for one Pankaj Joshi, who allegedly gave his house on rent to the foreigners without following set procedures and regulations, the news agency reported on Saturday.

(with PTI inputs)