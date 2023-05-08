Mumbai: Senior citizen strangled to death by caretaker

As per preliminary information, the accused allegedly tied the victim's hands and feet and strangled him in the morning while the latter's wife was in another room in the house, an official said

An 85-year-old man was allegedly strangled to death by his caretaker at his house in suburban Santacruz here on Monday, police said.

The victim Muralidhar Purushottam Naik lived with his wife and newly-employed caretaker Krishna Manbahadur Periyar in Santacruz (west) locality in Mumbai, an official said.

As per preliminary information, the accused allegedly tied the victim's hands and feet and strangled him in the morning while the latter's wife was in another room in the house, he said.

The accused, who was employed to take care of the elderly man just eight days ago, fled after committing the crime, the official said.

The police are yet to ascertain if any valuables are missing from the house, he said, adding that the motive behind the killing is unclear.

A case under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code has been registered and CCTV footages from cameras in and around the building will be examined, the official said.

Meanwhile, in an another incident in Navi Mumbai, A 48-year-old man who was into transport business was killed allegedly by unidentified persons in Navi Mumbai on Monday morning, police said.

The victim, Jaspalsingh Nishtarsingh Khosa @ Palasingh, took his dog out for a walk to the CIDCO Garden in Kalamboli area between 5 am and 6 am when some persons attacked him with sharp weapons and killed him, an official from Kalamboli police station said.

The victim was rushed to a nearby hospital where doctors declared him brought dead, he said.

The motive behind the killing was not yet known, the official said.

Based on a complaint given by the deceased's son, the police have registered a case under Indian Penal Code Section 302 (murder), he said, adding that efforts were on to trace the assailants.

