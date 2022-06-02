Mumbai: Seven hurt as Kenyan goes on knife spree at Oval Maidan

Police said the attacker, John Menty, was under the influence and used a sharp object to attack random pedestrians

Police arrest John Menty, the attacker, on Wednesday

Seven people were injured after a Kenyan national went on a stabbing spree at Oval Maidan near the Bombay High Court on Wednesday, said police. Police said the attacker, John Menty, was under the influence and used a sharp object to attack random pedestrians.

Menty had left the house after a fight with his romantic partner and started attacking random people heading towards CSMT and Churchgate, said officers. The victims sustained injuries to their chest, hand and neck. “The injured people are being treated at GT hospital and the African national was taken to JJ hospital, as he was under the heavy influence of drugs,” said an officer from Azad Maidan police station.

Speaking to the media, Amol More, a victim, said, “He tried to attack me near my neck, but I defended myself with my hands. I sustained injuries to a finger on my right hand. He later attacked more people and when police arrived, he tried to attack them as well.”

