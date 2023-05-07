Mumbai: Sophisticated syndicate involved in gold smuggling dismantled, 11 arrested

The syndicate involved international transit passengers and Mumbai airport staff

The Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI) has dismantled a sophisticated syndicate involved in gold smuggling, which had the participation of both international transit passengers and airport staff. During the course of the investigation, the DRI arrested 11 individuals, including airport staff members who were aiding the smuggling ring.

The DRI Mumbai received specific intelligence about a syndicate involved in smuggling gold into India in coordination with international transit passengers and airport staff. Consequently, a team of DRI officers mounted surveillance at Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport in Mumbai. The team identified and intercepted suspected transit passengers, duty-free shop staff, and food court staff.

“After a thorough examination, the DRI officers recovered 3.35 kg of gold in paste form with a value of approximately ₹2.1 crores. The passengers who smuggled the gold used to travel from Bangkok to Dubai and vice versa with a transit stop in India. During transit, they handed over the gold to the airport staff who were part of the smuggling syndicate,” a DRI official said.

Sources revealed that the airport staff involved in the smuggling of gold used to transport the smuggled gold outside the airport and hand it over to another person at various locations, including a petrol pump near the airport metro. The investigation proceeded, leading to the arrest of the individual responsible for recruiting personnel at the airport to clear gold from the premises. The arrest was made while the individual was traveling from Delhi to Mumbai. Subsequently, further leads were obtained from those apprehended, and other members of the syndicate were arrested. These individuals were responsible for managing the transit carriers, collecting the smuggled gold, and financing the entire operation.

"The modus operandi that the DRI has uncovered is quite unique and underscores the challenging nature of the task that DRI officers face daily in combating gold smuggling syndicates employing various tactics to smuggle gold into the country," the official said. The syndicate involved in the smuggling of gold was responsible for moving significant quantities of gold on a daily basis using their innovative modus operandi. So far, 11 individuals have been arrested in connection with this case. However, further investigations are underway to uncover and neutralize additional syndicates engaged in the illicit inflow of gold into the country.