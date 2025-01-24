The minor suspect, also 17 years of age and staying in the same building as the girl had called the victim to his home when his kin were away, an official said

Representational Pic/File

Two men were on Friday arrested by the Samta Nagar Police in Kandivli area of Mumbai and a minor was sent to a juvenile home for allegedly raping a 17-year-old girl on January 6, a police official said.

The accused also allegedly shot a video of the act, the official said.

The minor suspect, also 17 years of age and staying in the same building as the girl had called the victim to his home when his kin were away, the police said.

"Two accused-- a 21-year-old man and a 20-year-old man who are the minor suspect's friends were at home at the time of the incident and the trio allegedly gangraped the victim. They also allegedly shot objectionable videos to blackmail her later. After she told her parents on Thursday evening, a case was registered," an official said.

The two accused were arrested under Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act for gangrape, assault and other offences.

The minor suspect in the case was sent to a children correction home in the city, the official said.