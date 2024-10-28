Breaking News
Man lynched to death in Thane district, 7 held
Coldplay, Diljit Dosanjh concerts ticket sales: ED conducts raids in 5 states
Maharashtra election: AAP not to contest polls, Kejriwal to campaign for MVA
Baba Siddique murder: Police arrests suspect who was in touch with Anmol Bishnoi
Teacher arrested after teen discloses she was molested by him 10 years ago
shot-button
Home > Mumbai > Mumbai Crime News > Article > Mumbai Thief drives off in a BMW from posh Dadar club

Mumbai: Thief drives off in a BMW from posh Dadar club

Premium

Updated on: 28 October,2024 08:08 AM IST  |  Mumbai
Faizan Khan | faizan.khan@mid-day.com

Top

Thieves hack and drive off the luxury car; owner raises alarm over club security

Mumbai: Thief drives off in a BMW from posh Dadar club

(Clockwise from left) The BMW Z4 that was stolen ; CCTV footage showing the thief (in yellow) walking towards the car after getting out of a Jeep Compass; the car being driven out of the parking lot by the thief

A BMW Z4 was stolen from the valet parking area of a premier high-rise club in Dadar on Sunday. CCTV footage shows the suspect arriving in a Jeep Compass, exiting the vehicle, and unlocking the red BMW Z4 before fleeing the premises. The car had reportedly been parked by the club’s valet staff.

"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

dadar bandra shivaji park mumbai mumbai news mumbai crime news

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK