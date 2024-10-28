Thieves hack and drive off the luxury car; owner raises alarm over club security
(Clockwise from left) The BMW Z4 that was stolen ; CCTV footage showing the thief (in yellow) walking towards the car after getting out of a Jeep Compass; the car being driven out of the parking lot by the thief
A BMW Z4 was stolen from the valet parking area of a premier high-rise club in Dadar on Sunday. CCTV footage shows the suspect arriving in a Jeep Compass, exiting the vehicle, and unlocking the red BMW Z4 before fleeing the premises. The car had reportedly been parked by the club’s valet staff.