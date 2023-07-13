Mumbai: Thief who stole phone and tranfered money through e-wallet arrested

Mumbai: The accused who was arrested on Wednesday, July 12, has been identified as Sagar Sarsar, a resident of Pune

The Andheri police arrested a 28-year-old pickpocket who allegedly stole mobile phones of people in crowded areas. Not only this, the accused used to transfer money from e-wallets by resetting the password of the stolen mobile phones.

The 43-year-old complainant is a Chakala resident, working in a private limited company went to saloon for the haircut of his 9-year-old child on July 2 and later he realized his mobile was missing, according to police.

He had approached the Andheri police station on July 3 and registered the complaint, said an officer.

"During the investigation, it has been revealed the accused after resetting the lock of the mobile phone allegedly transferred Rs 61, 500 from the Phone Pay wallet to various bank accounts.”

API Ranjeet Gundre along with his team began the investigation by taking the help of the bank, they froze about Rs 34 thousand immediately and took the details of the bank account in which the amount was transferred, said an officer.

Sarsar, a Pune resident living with his wife and two children is jobless his father and other family members are class IV employees in the Pune Municipal Corporation.

He allegedly used to visit Mumbai only for committing crimes; to only steal mobile phones, police said.

It has been also revealed that the account in which the amount was transferred belongs to the family member and relatives of the accused.

During further investigation, it has been revealed that Sasre reset the lock of the mobile phone and after creating a fresh password he transfer the amount from the Phone Pay wallet to his relative's and family members' accounts through UPID, the officer added.

“We have recovered the entire amount and also the stolen mobile phone of the complaint from the accused custody," said API Ranjeet Gundre.

Looking at the modus of the crime it looks like the accused is a hardcore habitual criminal, police alleged.

Currently, he is in police custody and further investigation is underway, he added.