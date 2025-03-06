Breaking News
Mumbai: Three teenagers held for killing SRA project supervisor in Worli

Updated on: 06 March,2025 04:46 PM IST  |  Mumbai
mid-day online correspondent |

One of the accused, 19, held a grudge against the supervisor as he sacked the teenager's uncle from his job at the site, an official said

Mumbai: Three teenagers held for killing SRA project supervisor in Worli

Representational Image

Mumbai: Three teenagers held for killing SRA project supervisor in Worli
A supervisor at a Slum Rehabilitation Authority (SRA) project in Mumbai was stabbed to death on Thursday allegedly by three teenagers, including a minor boy, official said, PTI reported.


One of the accused, 19, held a grudge against the supervisor as he sacked the teenager's uncle from his job at the site, an official said.


The police have apprehended the three accused, all residents of different chawls (row tenements) here, an official said, reported PTI.


The SRA is planning an authority for all slum areas in the city.

As per PTI, the incident took place in the wee hours at a SRA redevelopment site in Worli’s Kamble Nagar area.

The victim, Mohammed Shabbir Abbas Khan, had fired the uncle of the accused man from job at the project site and had also not paid his wages, due to which the accused held a grudge against him, the official said, reported PTI.

The victim was rushed to a hospital after the accused man along with his two associates, aged 17 and 18, went to the project site earlier that day and allegedly attacked Khan with knives, the victim was then declared dead, an official said, reported PTI.

The police arrested the two accused men and detained the minor.

A case of murder was filed against the accused and an investigation is underway into the incident, an official said. 

Worli Sea Link disappears in haze as AQI in Mumbai worsens

The city’s air quality index (AQI) started dipping again on Friday, causing several areas in the city and eastern and western suburbs to experience ‘poor’ air quality. Mumbai’s overall average AQI, however, stood at 179 (moderate).

The AQI scale categorises air quality as ‘good’ from 0-50, ‘satisfactory’ from 51-100, ‘moderate’ from 101-200, ‘poor’ between 201-300, ‘very poor’ from 301-400, and anything higher than 400 as ‘severe.’ Many areas in Mumbai recorded AQI levels above 200, causing a thick blanket of haze to form over many pockets of the city. The worst AQI in the city was at Malad West (see box) followed by Borivli East and Navy Nagar in Colaba.

[ With inputs from PTI]

