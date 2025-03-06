One of the accused, 19, held a grudge against the supervisor as he sacked the teenager's uncle from his job at the site, an official said

A supervisor at a Slum Rehabilitation Authority (SRA) project in Mumbai was stabbed to death on Thursday allegedly by three teenagers, including a minor boy, official said, PTI reported.

One of the accused, 19, held a grudge against the supervisor as he sacked the teenager's uncle from his job at the site, an official said.

The police have apprehended the three accused, all residents of different chawls (row tenements) here, an official said, reported PTI.

The SRA is planning an authority for all slum areas in the city.

As per PTI, the incident took place in the wee hours at a SRA redevelopment site in Worli’s Kamble Nagar area.

The victim, Mohammed Shabbir Abbas Khan, had fired the uncle of the accused man from job at the project site and had also not paid his wages, due to which the accused held a grudge against him, the official said, reported PTI.

The victim was rushed to a hospital after the accused man along with his two associates, aged 17 and 18, went to the project site earlier that day and allegedly attacked Khan with knives, the victim was then declared dead, an official said, reported PTI.

The police arrested the two accused men and detained the minor.

A case of murder was filed against the accused and an investigation is underway into the incident, an official said.

