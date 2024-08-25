The deceased student, Anurag Jaiswal, was part of the Human Resource program of the institution. Sources said that Jaiswal had attended a party at Vashi the previous night with his friends.

A student of the Tata Institute of Social Sciences was found dead in his rented apartment on Sunday. The deceased student, Anurag Jaiswal, was part of the Human Resource program of the institution. Sources said that Jaiswal had attended a party at Vashi the previous night with his friends and had gotten inebriated.

Officials further stated that the TISS student did not wake up in the morning and was rushed to a local hospital in Chembur where he was pronounced dead on arrival.

Authorities suspect ragging and are investigating the matter further. All his friends are being questioned, police sources told mid-day.

Further details are awaited