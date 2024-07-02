Mumbai: Transgender attacked by unidentified man at housing society

The incident occurred in a housing society in the Versova area on Monday night, an official said

A transgender was reportedly assaulted by an unidentified man over a petty dispute at a residential building in the western suburb of Andheri in Mumbai, the police said on Tuesday, reported the PTI.

The victim, a choreographer by profession, lived alone in her flat on the second floor of the building, and she had been facing frequent power outages in the last couple of days, he said, as per the PTI.

The official said that on Monday, the 34-year-old victim found out that some people from the building were tampering with the electricity metres on the ground floor by switching the power off and on, the news agency reported on Tuesday.

The victim shot a video on her mobile phone and caught an unidentified man switching off power to her flat, he said.

When confronted, the man verbally abused the victim and slapped her, the official said, adding that she was also assaulted with a mop.

The victim sustained injuries to her leg and underwent treatment at a civic hospital, he said.

Based on a complaint, the police have registered a case under sections 118 (2) (voluntarily causing grievous hurt by dangerous weapons or means) and 352 (insult with intent to provoke breach of peace) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), he said.

Man stabbed to death in Thane; police launch probe

Meanwhile, in an another incident, unidentified persons killed a 26-year-old man after meeting him in Kalyan town of Maharashtra's Thane district, police said on Tuesday, reported the PTI.

The incident took place at around 7 pm on 100 Feet Road in Kalyan, they said, adding the motive behind the killing was not yet known.

Two-three persons arrived at the spot and discussed something with the victim.

They later stabbed him with a knife and fled. The man died on the spot, an official from Kolsewadi police station said.

After being alerted, police rushed to the spot and sent the body for post-mortem.

Based on a complaint by a man who was accompanying the victim, the Kolsewadi police on Monday night registered an FIR against unidentified persons under the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) section 103 (murder), the official said.

A probe was on into the case, the police added.

