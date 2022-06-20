Mumbai: Trio held for posing as NCB officers

According to the police, on Wednesday the complainant met a friend at a bar in Andheri. At about 9:00 pm when he stepped out to go home, six men who arrived in two auto-rickshaws asked him to sit in one of the vehicles

The six men arrived in two rickshaws and insisted that the complainant sit in one of them. File pic

A 35-year-old assistant film director found himself in a filmi situation, when he was abducted by six ‘Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) officers’ and then asked to pay Rs 3 lakh to avoid being arrested recently. It turned out they were fake and the Mumbai crime branch’s unit IX on Sunday arrested three of them. They had allegedly threatened the Andheri resident with arrest for supplying drugs. The police are looking for the other accomplices.

The police said the men claimed to be NCB officers and told the complainant they had received a tip-off that he supplies drugs. The accused then took him near the Andheri-Juhu Bridge and threatened to arrest him unless he paid them Rs 3 lakh. When he said that he did not have cash with him, the men asked him to call his father with the cash. The complainant’s father arranged for and gave the kidnappers Rs 1 lakh. The men told him to pay the rest of the money in two days, or they would issue an arrest warrant for his son, said an officer from the crime branch.

