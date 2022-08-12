Mumbai: Trio pose as cops rob gold worth Rs 22 lakh from a man in Jogeshwari, held

They posed as police officials and stopped the victim's auto-rickshaw, then asked him to come to Jogeshwari police station for enquiry

Representative Image

The Jogeshwari police arrested three for allegedly robbing gold worth Rs 22 lakh from a man, who had recently returned from Dubai.

According to the police, the trio used a unique modus operandi to loot the victim. They posed as police officials and stopped the victim's auto-rickshaw, then asked him to come to Jogeshwari police station for enquiry. On the pretext of checking the vehicle, the trio robbed the gold and fled away on a bike.

The victim, Ashfaq Zidda, has a perfume business in Dubai and he had come to India on July 14. On the day of the incident, he was headed towards his home in Mira Road in an autorickshaw. He was also carrying gold ornaments worth Rs 22 lakh which belonged to his friend and he was supposed to deliver them to him in Mira Road, the police said.

"It was raining heavily and as he reached Jogeshwari his autorickshaw was stopped by the accused they posed as cops and checked his bag. They found the gold in his bag and took it," said an officer.

The accused then asked him to follow their bike and accompany them to the police station for further investigation and suddenly escaped on the bike, he said.

Zidda later went to Mira Road and informed the person to who he was supposed to hand over the gold ornaments. The person told him that all gold ornaments are legally supplied and on July 15, Zidda approached the Jogeshwari police station and registered an FIR.

DCP Mahesh Reddi PSI Mangesh Surve along with his team began the investigation and caught the trio from New Mumbai. The accused were identified as Sadik Ali Sayyed, Irfan Ali Shaikh, and Kalim Abdul Razak, all residents of Kerala.

One more accused who was involved in the crime is still at large. We are searching for him, said another officer.

Sadik was the main mastermind behind the crime. During the interrogation, the accused revealed that the absconding accused, who is likely in Dubai, gave the tipoff about the gold and might know Zidda.