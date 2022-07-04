Mumbai: Two BMC engineers held for bribery by ACB

They have been identified as D Ward staffers Amol Chandrakant Thavil (39) and Dattatray Sambhaji Mane (36)

Representative image.

On Monday, two engineers of the BMC's Building and Factory department were arrested for allegedly demanding and accepting a bribe of Rs 1.90 lakh from a businessman.

"They have been identified as D Ward staffers Amol Chandrakant Thavil (39) and Dattatray Sambhaji Mane (36)," said Anti Corruption Bureau official.

Also Read: Mumbai Crime: Mother-daughter duo killed, another daughter, man found hanging in Kandivli

"As per the complainant, who is a automobile spare parts dealer, the two officials sought Rs 2 lakh to allow him to build a shed for his shop. He approached the ACB and Thavil and Mane were held while accepting Rs 1.90 lakh. They have been charged under Prevention of Corruption Act," he said.

(with inputs from PTI)