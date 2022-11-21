×
Breaking News
Mehrauli killing: Police recover human jaw during searches, seek dentist's help
Man who sent letter about blasts during Rahul yatra in MP identified: Cops
Covid-19: Maharashtra logs 29 new cases, zero death
Sanjay Raut praises Rahul Gandhi amid Savarkar row
Shivaji row: Eknath Shinde faction MLA demands Maha guv be shifted out of state
Bihar: Seven students fall unconscious after inhaling toxic gas
Home > Mumbai > Mumbai Crime News > Article > Mumbai Two from Jharkhand held for duping people with fake power bill supply disruption message

Mumbai: Two from Jharkhand held for duping people with fake power bill, supply disruption message

Updated on: 21 November,2022 07:16 PM IST  |  Mumbai
mid-day online correspondent |

Top

A probe began after the complainant approached the cyber crime cell. He complaint that Rs 55,000 was debited from his bank account after he got a call about his electricity supply being disconnected over unpaid bills, an official said

Mumbai: Two from Jharkhand held for duping people with fake power bill, supply disruption message

Representational Pic


Mumbai Police have nabbed two people from Jharkhand for allegedly duping people after threatening them with electricity supply disruption over unpaid bills, a Mumbai police official said on Monday, reported the PTI.


A police official said, a probe began after a person approached the Mumbai Police's cyber crime cell in Bandra-Kurla Complex (BKC). He complaint that Rs 55,000 was debited from his bank account after he got a call about his electricity supply being disconnected over unpaid bills and the accused asked him to deposit Rs 10 in a given link, according to the PTI.



Also Read: Cocaine worth Rs 20 crore meant for festive season seized by NCB, two women held


"Incidentally, at the time, a Mumbai Police team was already in Jharkhand. In tandem with the local police, two people were nabbed from Ranchi. The police have seized six mobile phones and 10 SIM cards from the duo. They have been charged under Indian Penal Code and Information Technology Act provisions," the official added.

(with PTI inputs) 

Do you feel online dating apps are unsafe?

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.
maharashtra Crime News mumbai crime news news mumbai jharkhand

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK