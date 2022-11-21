Mumbai: Two from Jharkhand held for duping people with fake power bill, supply disruption message

A probe began after the complainant approached the cyber crime cell. He complaint that Rs 55,000 was debited from his bank account after he got a call about his electricity supply being disconnected over unpaid bills, an official said
Representational Pic
Mumbai Police have nabbed two people from Jharkhand for allegedly duping people after threatening them with electricity supply disruption over unpaid bills, a Mumbai police official said on Monday, reported the PTI.
A police official said, a probe began after a person approached the Mumbai Police's cyber crime cell in Bandra-Kurla Complex (BKC). He complaint that Rs 55,000 was debited from his bank account after he got a call about his electricity supply being disconnected over unpaid bills and the accused asked him to deposit Rs 10 in a given link, according to the PTI.
Also Read: Cocaine worth Rs 20 crore meant for festive season seized by NCB, two women held
"Incidentally, at the time, a Mumbai Police team was already in Jharkhand. In tandem with the local police, two people were nabbed from Ranchi. The police have seized six mobile phones and 10 SIM cards from the duo. They have been charged under Indian Penal Code and Information Technology Act provisions," the official added.
(with PTI inputs)