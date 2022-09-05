Breaking News
Mumbai: Two held for stealing gold worth Rs 1.24 cr from jewellery store in Dadar

Updated on: 05 September,2022 04:53 PM IST  |  Mumbai
Compiled by: Asif Rizvi | asif.ali@mid-day.com

Unidentified persons had broken into the shop between 2 pm and 5 pm on August 24 and decamped with 2.4 kg of gold ornaments worth Rs 1.24 crore, an official said

Representational Pic


Mumbai Police have arrested two men for allegedly stealing gold ornaments worth Rs 1.24 crore from a jewellery store in central Mumbai, police said on Monday, according to the PTI.


The Mumbai Police's crime branch on Saturday nabbed the accused for the theft that had taken place at a prominent jewellery store in Dadar area on August 24, an official said.



Unidentified persons had broken into the shop between 2 pm and 5 pm on August 24 and decamped with 2.4 kg of gold ornaments worth Rs 1.24 crore, he said.


An FIR under sections 454 (house trespass), 380 (theft) and other relevant provisions of the Indian Penal Code was registered at Shivaji Park police station, he said.

Six police teams were formed to track down the accused. Mobile phone details were analysed to zero in on the suspects, the official said.

The main accused was nabbed from Nalasopara, while his aide, who fled with the stolen jewellery, was apprehended from Ahmedabad in neighbouring Gujarat, he said.

The police have recovered 1.894 kg of gold and a gold melting machine from the accused, the official added. 

(with PTI inputs) 

