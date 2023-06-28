Breaking News
Mumbai: Two held for stealing manhole covers

Updated on: 28 June,2023 09:44 PM IST  |  Mumbai
PTI |

Two persons have been arrested for allegedly stealing manhole covers from various parts of Mumbai, police said on Wednesday.

Representative Image. Pic/iStock

Two persons have been arrested for allegedly stealing manhole covers from various parts of Mumbai, police said on Wednesday.


The duo, identified as Sagir Abbas Sayyad (22), a resident of Mumbra in Thane district, and Irfan Shaikh (23), a resident of Worli, had stolen manhole covers in south and central Mumbai, an official said.


They were identified through CCTV camera footage and tracked down to Dongri in south Mumbai through their call detail records (CDR) on Sunday.


At least four cases were registered against them, the official added.

An FIR was registered under sections 379 (Punishment for theft) and 411 (Dishonestly receiving stolen property) of the Indian Penal Code against Sayyad and Shaikh at Gamdevi police station, he said.

Considering the incidents of theft of manhole covers, police have been instructed to take stern action, the official said.

In 2018, a prominent gastroenterologist Deepak Amrapurkar died after he fell into an open manhole during heavy rains in Mumbai.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever.

