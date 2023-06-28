Narrow escape for school children as tree branch falls on auto rickshaw in Ulhasnagar

The incident occurred at around 2:15 pm, resulting in injuries to the auto rickshaw driver who has been admitted to the hospital

Pic/Navneet Barhate

A group of eight school children had a narrow escape when a large branch from a tree fell on an auto rickshaw they were traveling in on Wednesday afternoon in Ulhasnagar camp number 1. The incident occurred at around 2:15 pm, resulting in injuries to the auto rickshaw driver who has been admitted to the hospital.

According to the Ulhasnagar Municipal Corporation, Eknath Shankar Sapkale was transporting eight students from RK Abhang School back home when the auto reached the Prem Nagar Hill area. It was at this point that a heavy tree branch fell on the auto. Local residents came to their rescue and rescued the students and the driver from the vehicle.

Fortunately, none of the students were injured in the incident. However, driver Sapkale sustained a head injury and was immediately taken to a private hospital in Ulhasnagar. The incident was promptly reported to the police and Fire Brigade, who promptly removed the branches from the road.