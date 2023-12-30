Mumbai: Two held for 'task fraud', transactions of Rs 60 crore found in bank accounts

The bank accounts used by the accused showed financial transactions of a whopping Rs 60 crore in three months and police has freezed Rs 1.1 crore in these accounts

Representational Image

The Mumbai Police has arrested two cyber fraudsters from Gujarat for 'task fraud'. Mumbai Police has arrested two cyber fraudsters from Gujarat who allegedly cheated people by offering them easy online jobs or 'tasks', an official said on Friday, reported news agency PTI.

The bank accounts used by the accused showed financial transactions of a whopping Rs 60 crore in three months and police has freezed Rs 1.1 crore in these accounts, he added, reported PTI.

Probe began after a 19-year-old student staying in the hostel of the Veermata Jijabai Technological Institute lodged a complaint stating that he had been duped by unidentified fraudsters, reported PTI.

They approached him through WhatsApp and offered him 'part time' online work or 'tasks' for a good amount of money. He was then added to a Telegram channel, the complaint said, reported PTI.

Later, the fraudsters asked him to deposit money in different accounts, promising even better returns. He lost Rs 2.45 lakh in this way before realising that it was a scam, the student told police, reported PTI.

Matunga police in the city tracked down the culprits from the bank accounts in which money had been deposited and arrested Rupesh Thakkar (33) and Pankaj Bhai Oad (34) from Gandhinagar in Gujarat a day ago, reported PTI.

Police also recovered 33 debit/credit cards, 32 cheque books of various banks, six mobile phone and 28 SIM cards from the accused who were booked under Indian Penal Code section 420 (cheating) and relevant sections of the Information Technology Act, reported PTI.

Further probe was on in the 'task fraud' case, the official said.

In another case, the Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI) has arrested a Kenyan woman with cocaine worth nearly Rs 15 crore at the Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport in Mumbai.

The drug was concealed in hair conditioner and body wash bottles in her luggage, reported PTI.

Based on specific intelligence, DRI officials laid a trap at the Mumbai airport and intercepted a woman passenger after she arrived from Nairobi on Thursday, reported PTI.

During a search of her baggage, officials from the anti-smuggling agency found two packets containing a white powdery substance inside one hair conditioner bottle and a body wash bottle.

After verification, the substance was confirmed to be cocaine, a powerfully addictive stimulant drug. The bottles collectively had 1,490 grams of cocaine worth Rs 14.9 crore, reported PTI.

The woman passenger has been arrested under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act and remanded in judicial custody.

(With inputs from PTI)