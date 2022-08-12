Mumbai: Two Shiv Sena party workers booked for 'defaming' Prime Minister Narendra Modi 

The duo have not only defamed the party and tarnished it's image but also spread hatred towards the party and to it's senior leaders amongst citizens, the complainant alleged in his statement to the police, the official said

Representation Pic

The Sion police have booked two Shiv Sena party workers for allegedly sharing morphed photographs of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah with a derogatory message on social media. Both the accused reportedly from the Yuva Sena, a faction which remained with the party president Uddhav Thackeray even after the wide split within the Shiv Sena. 40 Shiv Sena MLAs and 12 of it's Member of Parliament (MP) shifted their allegiance to current chief minister Eknath Shinde.

According to a police official, one Rohan Patankar who is said to be a Yuva Sena member and it's social media convener allegedly tweeted morphed photographs of PM Modi and Shah on August 1 along with a derogatory caption. Another Shiv Sena worker Nitin Shinde from Pune who is also from Yuva Sena allegedly supported the post and reposted the image.

After the post went viral, the Sion police had received a written complaint for taking necessary action against the two and accordingly the police registered an offence. We have registered an offence under the Indian Penal Code (IPC) section 153-A (promoting enmity between different groups on ground of religion, race, place of birth, residence, language) however no one has been arrested so for, said officials from Sion police station.

"The duo have not only defamed the party and tarnished it's image but also spread hatred towards the party and to it's senior leaders amongst citizens alleged the complainant in his statement to the police," the official said.

Both the accused are affiliated to Yuva Sena the youth wing of the party which remanded with it's president Thackeray after a wide split in the party