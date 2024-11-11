Breaking News
Updated on: 11 November,2024 11:38 AM IST  |  Mumbai
Samiullah Khan | samiullah.khan@mid-day.com

The unidentified remains, found in seven parts—head, hands, legs, and torso—were each tied in separate sacks and left in nearby bushes; police have registered a case under multiple sections of the BNS against unknown suspects

The Gorai police have launched an investigation following the discovery of a dismembered male body in Babarpada’s Shephali village, Gorai. The unidentified remains, found in seven parts—head, hands, legs, and torso—were each tied in separate sacks and left in nearby bushes. 


The Gorai police have registered a case under multiple sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) against unknown suspects. The body has been sent for an autopsy, and authorities are actively working to identify the victim and uncover potential motives behind the crime.



