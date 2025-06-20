Mumbai police arrested a woman for allegedly running a sex racket following a raid at a restaurant in the western suburbs, an official said on Friday reported that the team nabbed the accused woman with the help of a decoy customer and rescued a minor girl.

Representational Image

Listen to this article Mumbai: Woman arrested for operating sex racket; three rescued during raid x 00:00

Mumbai police arrested a woman for allegedly running a sex racket following a raid at a restaurant in the western suburbs, an official said on Friday.

Based on a tip-off, a team from the crime branch raided a restaurant on Chincholi Bunder Road in Malad (west) late on Thursday night, he said.

The official said the team nabbed the accused woman with the help of a decoy customer and rescued a minor girl and two women in the operation.

The accused has been booked under the Immoral Traffic (Prevention) Act, and further investigation is underway, he added.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever.