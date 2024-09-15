Mumbai: Woman booked for ‘sharing’ obscene photos of relative

Breaking News
Updated on: 16 September,2024 07:05 AM IST  |  Mumbai
Samiullah Khan | samiullah.khan@mid-day.com

The incident came to light on September 4 after the brother informed the woman that he had received an obscene photo of her on WhatsApp, according to the police sources

Representational image. Pic/iStock

A woman, 64, has filed a complaint with the Powai police, accusing her 30-year-old niece of sending morphed obscene photos of her to their relatives as part of a defamation plot stemming from a family dispute.


The incident came to light on September 4 after the brother informed the woman that he had received an obscene photo of her on WhatsApp, according to the 
police sources.



Initially, the woman dismissed it as a prank, however, the situation escalated when the same morphed photos were sent to her son and other relatives on Saturday (September 14).


The police said that the woman, along with her sister, reached the police station on Sunday to file a complaint, claiming that her niece had “intentionally sent the photos to tarnish their reputation within the extended family”.

“The photos were altered with obscene text…A photo of the complainant’s husband was also morphed with a garland around his neck,” said a police officer from Powai police station.

Based on the complaint, a case was registered against the accused under sections of the Information Technology Act and Bhartiya Nyay Sanhita, said police. “We have summoned the accused to the police station to investigate the motives behind this act,” the officer said. 

Sept 4
Day incident came to light

